Crash shuts down lane of I-680 near Route 711

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An accident restricted traffic on Interstate 680 northbound, but both lanes have reopened.

A pickup truck appeared to have gone off the side of the road. A telephone pole was also down off the side of the road on Wednesday morning.

Traffic was routed around one lane of the northbound lane between Connecticut Avenue and State Route 711, near mile marker 3, as a result.

The Youngstown Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash. Investigators said no further information will be available until Thursday.