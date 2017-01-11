Dr. Shayesteh: How to stop “Yo-yo” dieting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – When most people go on a diet, they tend to deprive themselves of food to lose weight. This tends to lead to people regaining the weight because they go back to old eating habits.

This cycle is called “Yo-yo” dieting. The problem with weight loss via these methods is that the weight loss tends to come from muscle loss, not fat loss. It also has serious health risks.

How can you break the cycle? What risks are you putting yourself in?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain “Yo-yo” dieting and the dangers that come along with it.

