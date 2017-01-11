Fitch Girls hold off Poland in thriller



POLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – Camryn Constance blocked a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer, to seal up a 51-49 Austintown Fitch victory over Poland Wednesday. The game was broadcast LIVE as a special Game of the Week on MyYTV.

The Lady Falcons were led by Natalie Lynn who scored a team-high 18 points with 6 rebounds. Sabria Hunter notched a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds with 3 blocks. Jada Lazaro chipped in with 7 points in the win.

Poland was led by Sarah Bury who tallied 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists. Bella Gajdos added 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Jillian Penman added 8 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists for the Bulldogs.

Poland drops to 9-2 on the season. The Bulldogs return to action Saturday at Lakeview.

Austintown Fitch improves to 8-3. The Falcons will host Jackson on Saturday.