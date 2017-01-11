Game of the Week: #10 Boardman at Harding (1/13)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Boys’ Basketball: Friday, January 13, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
#10 Boardman (9-1, 4-1) at Harding (5-6, 4-1)
Recent Meetings
Dec. 2, 2016 – Boardman, 52-51
Jan. 15, 2016 – Harding, 61-30
Dec. 1, 2015 – Harding, 79-52
Jan. 13, 2015 – Harding, 64-45
Dec. 5, 2014 – Harding, 68-48
Last Meeting: December 2, 2016 at Boardman
Boardman trailed Harding by 13 (50-37) late before closing out the game on a 15-1 run to post their season opening win, 52-51. Holden Lipke and Mike Melewski scored 14 and 11 to lead the Spartans. Harding was led by West Virginia-recruit Derek Culver, who totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Red Tier Standings
Canfield – 5-0 (7-4)
Boardman – 4-1 (9-1)
Harding – 4-1 (5-6)
East – 3-3 (6-4)
Lakeside – 1-4 (4-7)
Howland – 1-5 (3-7)
Fitch – 1-5 (1-10)
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Harding, 69.0; Boardman, 55.6
Scoring Defense: Harding, 59.8; Boardman, 50.4
Results
Boardman
Spartans 44 Struthers 37
Spartans 62 Mooney 45
Spartans 60 East 55
Spartans 53 Fitch 50
Spartans 55 Howland 52
Canfield 55 Spartans 45
Spartans 61 Steubenville 60
Spartans 61 Poland 56
Spartans 63 Niles 43
Spartans 52 Harding 51
Harding
Raiders 79 East 64
Cleveland Heights 69 Raiders 64
Kennedy Catholic 86 Raiders 80
Raiders 83 Howland 46
Raiders 64 Fairmont (WV) 57
St. Ignatius 64 Raiders 61
Raiders 100 Fitch 58
St. Vincent-St. Mary 65 Raiders 55
Raiders 73 Lakeside 46
Poland 51 Raiders 50
Boardman 52 Raiders 51
Game Notes: Since the Spartans loss at Canfield (55-45) on December 20, Boardman has won their last five games by allowing an average of 47.8 points to be scored during that stretch. John Ryan scored 14 in their last game on Tuesday against Struthers with Holden Lipke (team’s leading scorer) being held out with an injury. Ryan has averaged 10.7 points over the last three contests. Mike Melewski has averaged 10 points over his last four outings.
Boardman finished the 2015-16 season with a 9-15 record. This year, coach Pat Birch’s team has already matched that win total (9) through ten games.
Last year, Harding went 1-1 against ranked teams during the regular season. The Raiders defeated #9 Poland at home (73-58) on February 5 and then lost to #5 Canton McKinley (89-74) a week later (February 12).
Five of the Raiders six losses this year were decided by six points or less (their first two were by one point).
Upcoming Schedule
Boardman
Jan. 17 – Louisville
Jan. 24 – at Hudson
Jan. 27 – Lakeside*
Harding
Jan. 17 – at Canfield*
Jan. 20 – Shaw
Jan. 24 – Lakeside*
*-Red Tier games