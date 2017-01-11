Hometown Hero helps special needs kids shine through dance



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who started a dance program for kids with special needs believes a disability can never stop someone from being able to shine.

Limitless Dance Company, alongside Torrie’s Academy of Dance in Boardman, provides kids with that opportunity.

“Everybody wakes up in the morning sometimes and says, ‘I just don’t want to go to work today,’ and I don’t have that feeling when I come here,” Paul Miletta said.

Paul, who has a special education degree from Youngstown State and 25 years of dance experience, started the program. For him, it’s the best of both worlds.

“It’s always something I wanted to do. It’s always been my dream to have this type of program,” he said.

There are currently three dancers with Down Syndrome – 18-year-old Viktor Slipski, 20-year-old Dante Graziani and 14-year-old Christin Murcko.

It’s a special kind of therapy for them – one where they can show their talents.

“The parents have seen a lot of things that they never thought they would see from their children in the short amount of time that I’ve worked with them in the dance program,” Paul said.

Dante’s favorite type of dance is hip hop.

“He loves it. He loves to come, he loves to move. Sometimes he improvises, but he tries to listen to the instructor,” said Dante’s mother, Lisa.

Viktor and Christin both love to dance to Justin Bieber – their favorite artist.

Limitless Dance Company has only been around for four months but Paul has big plans for the future, including a new studio designed specifically for special needs dancers.

“I enjoy watching them come here and laughing, smiling, having a good time and doing things that they would not normally do,” he said.

Paul said Limitless is just about to get approved as an official charity. For now, he offers the first class for free and charges just $5 apiece for the later ones.