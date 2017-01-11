Nugget of Knowledge: Monopoly Makeover

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Tomatoes and tea

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

For the first time in the brand’s 82 year history, toymaker Hasbro is letting the public decide if the company should replace all of those Monopoly game pieces with something new.

The current line-up-the battleship, top hat, thimble, wheelbarrow, cat, Scottie dog, car, and shoe…not much different than the original group that debuted in 1935.

The company launched a website VoteMonopoly.com to encourage the internet to choose the eight figurines (or “tokens”) featured in its upcoming version of the game.

You can choose any eight tokens, including the classics and more than 50 new offerings including a rubber duck and a penguin….how about a wireless phone, a computer, a kissy face that looks like an emoji and a sports car?

Voting ends Jan. 31.

Hasbro will announce the winning tokens on March 19, which is “World Monopoly Day.”

