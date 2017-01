YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Someone stole several items from the new Mahoning County Dog Pound construction site on Meridian Road in Youngstown.

When contractors working on the new facility showed up to work Wednesday, they found some of their tools had been stolen.

Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Frye said someone took the tools from the workers’ trailers.

Frye said she doesn’t believe this will delay the pound’s opening.

No security cameras are installed on the property yet.