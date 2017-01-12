Austintown football ranks 5th highest in Ohio GPA

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Austintown Fitch football team defined the term student-athlete this season.

The Falcons ranked fifth in Ohio for academic achievement with an overall GPA of 3.64.

Austintown School’s board of education recognized the 22 letter winners at Wednesday’s BOE meeting.

“It’s just a tremendous honor for our student athletes and their parents,” football coach Phil Annarella said. “Pushing them in the right direction. And obviously we’re thrilled as a football program that their able to represent us.”

Upper Arlington High School, near Columbus, ranked 1st in the state.