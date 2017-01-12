Downtown Girard restaurant closes, mayor says owner owes thousands

GIRARD, Ohio (WYTV) – A favorite restaurant in downtown Girard closed after being sued by the city and dealing with foreclosure proceedings by the Cortland Savings and Banking company, according to court records.

Fire Grill on State Street did not open for business Monday and hasn’t been open since.

Owner Arthur Einzig of Liberty said Thursday the restaurant has closed. He said it has not been decided what will become of the building.

Girard Mayor Jim Melfi said Einzig owes the city $32,000.

“Somebody who invests their efforts, their time and a lot of money into our community, particularly our downtown, we want to support, we want to be behind. So it’s a situation where we’re quite saddened by the fact that they’re apparently closed for business.”

Melfi said the building that housed Fire Grill is one of the nicest in downtown Girard, and he hopes to have it occupied again in the near future.