Man angry with Youngstown firefighters over burned drug money indicted

cameron-dyer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A man who police say harassed firefighters just before shots were fired into one of their trucks was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Cameron Dyer is charged with disrupting public service for his actions Dec. 5 as Youngstown firefighters were working to control a fire at a house on Elm Street.

Police say Dyer ran over the crew’s fire hoses several times and yelled at them.

Prosecutors say Dyer admitted to having $8,000 in drug money stashed at the home and even bragged about his “thriving drug enterprise.”

A firefighter was hit by bullets that were shot into a truck as crews were leaving the scene. Lt. Paul Lutton was hit in the leg. Another shot narrowly missed firefighter Dwyain Montgomery. Dyer has not been charged in the shooting.

