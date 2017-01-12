Ponding water and flooding growing concern across Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The mild temperatures and rainfall are causing some hazardous conditions on the Valley’s roadways.

Some flooding has been reported. Ponding water is also a possibility.

Several areas have already received over an inch of rain with additional heavy rainfall expected throughout the day. Heavy downpours could also accompany any thunderstorm development.

Drivers are urged to use caution.

A flood warning is in effect for Mahoning and Trumbull counties through the day Thursday.