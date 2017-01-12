Student Athlete: Karlee Pezzano

Lisbon, OH (WYTV) – The Lisbon girls basketball team started the season with 11 straight wins. Senior Karlee Pezzano has a lot to do with that success. She’s an All Conference and All State point guard. Not to mention, a standout on the volleyball and softball teams. Plus, she’s an All Star student, earning Karlee the honor of our Student Athlete of the Week.

For the past 4 years, Karlee Pezzano, as her coach says, has been a “silent assassin” for the Blue Devil basketball team.

“I definitely am quiet, especially with my team,” said Pezzano. “I try to be a leader with by example I guess. I’m not really vocal, but I’ve always been like that.”

Karlee may be quiet, but she’s also a fierce competitor.

“I want to win I guess,” she said. “You don’t win by being nice.”

Karlee has led her team in scoring the past three seasons. Just this past Monday, she passed 1,000 career points, becoming just the 3rd Lisbon girl ever to accomplish the feat.

“It’s nice that everybody was excited for me and that everybody was cheering and congratulating me,” she said. “It’s a been a goal of mine since 2007 I think when the first girl [hit 1,000] and to finally reach it means lot.”

Karlee is also closing in on the school’s all-time scoring record, now just over one hundred points away. Plus, she carries a 3.9 GPA and is President of Student Council.

“Doing good in school like motivates you to be better in everything else, which leads to the court. I always say, don’t settle for anything less than what you want.”