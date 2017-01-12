Technology and teamwork come together for Oh Wow! exhibit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A new exhibit at the Oh Wow! Museum in Youngstown is teaching children about innovative technology and showing them the hurdles those with disabilities face.

Workers were putting the finishing touches Thursday on the “Drive to Hold” display. The exhibit utilizes five prosthetic hands of various types to shoot a miniature basketball through a hoop.

Director Audra Carlson said the display shows how those with disabilities are able to adapt and highlights teamwork skills.

“With five individual tasks to be completed with different hands it’s really hard for one or even two people to make a basket, so they have to work as a team,” Carlson said.

The display was underwritten in part through a grant from the Hine Memorial Fund of the Youngstown Foundation.