YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man will spend the next 12 months in jail after he was convicted of having sexual contact with a teen boy.

Kenneth McGuire, Jr. was sentenced in Mahoning County Judge John Durkin’s courtroom on Thursday. As part of his sentence, he will also have to register as a Tier 1 sex offender.

McGuire was convicted of gross sexual imposition.

Prosecutors say the crime involving the 16-year-old boy happened in September of 2013.