Hiner scores 22; Brookfield gets revenge against Liberty

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Brookfield opened their game tonight with Liberty ahead 22-9 after the first eight minutes en route to a 65-44 victory in front of the Warrior faithful.

The Warriors (4-9) were led by Brian Hiner, who scored 22 on 7 of 10 shooting from the floor and 6 of 10 from the foul line. Hiner scored 20 or more points for the third time this season. Number 24 also finished the contest with 17 rebounds. Also scoring in double figures was Chad Filipovich (12), Hayden O’Brien (12) and Nate Smoot (10). Since a 2-9 start, Brookfield has won their last two matchups (against Valley Christian and Liberty).

On December 9, Liberty got by Brookfield – 52-48 behind 14-points from Andree Bowers.

Tonight, Bowers finished with 11 points (4-4 FT). The Leopards were paced by Dra Rushton – who scored 15 (5-13 FG). Liberty has now lost seven consecutive games.

Brookfield will face Champion on the road on January 24. Liberty (2-9) will play host to their former coach Dan Bubon and the Howland Tigers – who just defeated Canfield tonight – on Tuesday.