Lowellville wins third in a row; increases their record to 5-6

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (WYTV) – Lowellville has won three consecutive games following their 74-58 win tonight over Mineral Ridge. The Rockets began the season with a 0-4 mark but have won five of their last seven games.

Lowellville was led by their trio of Matt Hvisdak (18), Alex Mamula (17) and Jon Chiclowe (17). Nate Solak added 9 for the victorious Rockets.

The Rams were paced by Jordan Zupko (24) and Christian DiRando (18). DiRando connected on 4 three-point baskets while Zupko made three long distance baskets. Zupko has averaged 22 points over his last three games. DiRando has scored 23 points in his last four.

The Rockets (5-6) will play at Campbell Memorial on Tuesday. Ridge (0-10) will face Springfield on Tuesday also.