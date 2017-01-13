McDonald remains unbeaten, outlasts Western Reserve

BERLIN CENTER, OH (WYTV)-In the battle of Blue Devils, and first place in the ITCL Blue Tier, McDonald outlasted Western Reserve in overtime to remain undefeated 87-80.

Reserve led for the majority of the first half thanks to hot shooting beyond the arc. Cole DeZee and Kade Hillis hit 8 three’s combined to pace Western Reserve.

But in the second half the high-powered McDonald offense got rolling thanks to freshman Zach Rasile who hit 5 three’s of his own, two in overtime, to finish with 23 points.

McDonald was led by junior Braeden Poole who had 27 while Dyan Portolese added 19.

DeZee led Western Reserve with 25 while Wyatt Larimer had 16, and Hillis had 14.

McDonald improves to 12-0 while Western Reserve falls to 9-2.