Nugget of Knowledge: Piggy Bank Origin

During the Middle Ages, dishes and pots were usually made of clay called pygg…let’s show you the word and how it’s spelled….p-y-g-g.

If you had an extra coin around the house, you would drop it into a handy clay jar.

Over the next several centuries we forgot that pygg referred to earthen ware….by the 19th century, when English potters were asked to make a pygg bank, they produced banks shaped like a pig, the animal….that’s why we call them piggy banks…even though pigs save nothing, bury nothing, store nothing.

Peniaphobia is the fear of poverty.

Where did we get the expression…keep or leave your options open?

It’s recent….it comes from a journalist.

The first time it appears in print is in the British newspaper, the Guardian….May 14th, 1969.

It says a certain politician has decided to keep his options open.

Sometimes they’re left on the table.

One famous non politician in America said this: I must leave all my options open, because, above all else, we must make America great again.

That, of course, was Donald Trump and the year was 2011…a year before president Barack Obama ran for re-election.

