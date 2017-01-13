Police: Campbell woman damaged meter to steal city water

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a Campbell woman has been stealing city water and they’re trying to determine how long it has been going on.

A warrant was issued Friday for the arrest of Pamela Gurd.

Campbell Police said Gurd may have broken the water meter at her mother’s home on Neoka Drive to avoid being charged for water usage. They found out about the damage during an investigation of living conditions at the home.

Police believe the theft of water equates to thousands of dollars.

Gurd turned herself in to police on theft, criminal damaging and meter tampering charges on Friday. Gurd also appeared in court, and bond was set at $7,500.

She is due back in court for another hearing on January 20.