Police suspect prank led to Boardman standoff Friday morning



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A standoff situation in Boardman ended with two suspects being taken into custody Friday morning.

It happened at an apartment building on Carter Circle.

Boardman Police Chief Jack Nichols said a man and woman were in a car at a Sheetz gas station when the woman started yelling that the man was trying to rape her. The car sped off, and police eventually found it at the apartment complex.

The people inside refused to open the door for police, but officers eventually got the door open.

They took both the man and the woman into custody. The woman had a warrant out for her arrest.

There’s no word on what charges they might face.

At this time, investigators think the whole thing may have been some kind of prank.