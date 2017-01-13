Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber names new board members

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors has named six new members, as well as officers, for 2017, and also reappointed several members to new terms.

New Members are:

Robert Berk, President, Berk Enterprises, Inc.

Mike Boddy, General Manager, The Anderson-DuBose Company

Rex Ferry, President/CEO, VEC, Inc.

Sharon Hrina, Vice President, Mahoning Valley Enterprises, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley

Neil Kaback, CPA, Partner, Cohen & Company

Regina Mitchell, President, Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation

2017 Board Officers are:

Chairman: Matthew Love, CFO, North Markets, Mercy Health

Immediate Past Chairwoman: Atty. Martha Bushey, Manchester Newman & Bennett, LPA

Vice Chairman: Atty. Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA

Vice Chairman: Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies

Vice Chairman: Doug Sweeney, President, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC

Vice Chairman: M. Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star LP

Treasurer: Theodore Schmidt, Regional President Youngstown, The PNC Financial Services Group

Directors reappointed to new terms include:

Esther Buschau, Director of Corporate Marketing, The Cafaro Co.

Kevin Helmick, President & CEO, Farmers National Bank

Tom Mock, Communications Manager, General Motors Lordstown Complex

Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies

Eric Ryan, President, JAC Management Group

Doug Sweeney, President, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC

Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star, LP