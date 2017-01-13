Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber names new board members

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Regional Chamber’s Board of Directors has named six new members, as well as officers, for 2017, and also reappointed several members to new terms.
New Members are:
- Robert Berk, President, Berk Enterprises, Inc.
- Mike Boddy, General Manager, The Anderson-DuBose Company
- Rex Ferry, President/CEO, VEC, Inc.
- Sharon Hrina, Vice President, Mahoning Valley Enterprises, Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley
- Neil Kaback, CPA, Partner, Cohen & Company
- Regina Mitchell, President, Warren Fabricating and Machining Corporation
2017 Board Officers are:
- Chairman: Matthew Love, CFO, North Markets, Mercy Health
- Immediate Past Chairwoman: Atty. Martha Bushey, Manchester Newman & Bennett, LPA
- Vice Chairman: Atty. Matthew Blair, Partner, Blair & Latell Co., LPA
- Vice Chairman: Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies
- Vice Chairman: Doug Sweeney, President, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC
- Vice Chairman: M. Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star LP
- Treasurer: Theodore Schmidt, Regional President Youngstown, The PNC Financial Services Group
Directors reappointed to new terms include:
- Esther Buschau, Director of Corporate Marketing, The Cafaro Co.
- Kevin Helmick, President & CEO, Farmers National Bank
- Tom Mock, Communications Manager, General Motors Lordstown Complex
- Ed Muransky, CEO, The Muransky Companies
- Eric Ryan, President, JAC Management Group
- Doug Sweeney, President, Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC
- Judson Wallace, President, Vallourec Star, LP