Liberty Tax on Market Street reopens, gives tax tips

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Liberty Tax on Market Street reopened with a bash for 2017.

Guests enjoyed music and food at their grand reopening party.

LibertyTax wants to provide resources for knowing the do’s and don’t’s of filing your taxes — and help to keep you safe from fraud.

Jessica Popio of Liberty Tax said, this year, some changes are being made to crack down on fraud.

“There’s over three billion dollars worth of fraud,” said Jessica Popio of Liberty Tax. “Since 2012, they’ve been cracking down with the earned income credit. And this year, the IRS won’t even be releasing tax returns until Feb. 15.”

Popio said another way to fight fraud is to have your taxes done early. That will give the IRS more time to review everything submitted.

