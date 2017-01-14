Local artists with disabilities showcase art work at Eastwood Mall

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – Art comes in all shapes and sizes, and the artists who create it can be just as unique.

The Collective Palette Studio teamed up with the Fairhaven Foundation to give artists with disabilities a chance to showcase their work.

The artists said it’s all about expressing their emotions.

“Well, I like to do happy colors. So if I am in a bad mood I can just go from different happy and pretty colors to be in a better mood,” said Missy Baker, a member of the Fairhaven Special Olympics team.

Some said they might have even started out scared or inexperienced.

“When I first started they looked like peanut heads,” said artist Amanda Brozman.

But that didn’t stop these artists from expressing themselves and making other people happy.

“Just seeing what I like, it relaxes me. I just have something in my head, I just paint it,” Baker said.

The exhibit, which runs through Feb. 5, gives the artists an opportunity to practice presenting their work.

Collective Palette Studio is trying to get an art grant that will allow painters and drawers with disabilities to get better exposure in the community.

“I’ve always drawn that I know of, but my mom’s always tried to push me to get it out there. However, it’s taken this long to do it because I freak out every time,” said artist Evita Burns.

Even though Burns might freak out, she’s still able to offer some good advice regarding those with disabilities.

“I have heard people say, “Oh, well, I know you can’t do this the way I do it.” No, I can still do it, you just have to show me. I just want people to know that I can do it too,” Burns said.

Being able to show off their hard work means a lot to the artists.

“It takes a long while, it takes concentration, I mean all of our hand skills and stuff,” Brozman said. “My favorite is to paint, draw and display my stuff.”

The exhibit is in the Art Outreach Gallery at the Eastwood Mall in Niles. The gallery is by GNC and JCPenney.