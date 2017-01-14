Local financial expert explains different types of money personalities

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Did you know poor money choices usually start at a young age?

According to research presented at the Fourth Singapore International Conference on Finance 2010, written by Amir Barnea, Henrik Cronqvist and Stephan Siegel, our money beliefs and choices are usually established during childhood.

The study found that if you look at two siblings’ financial habits, the same money lessons can be processed differently because of different money personalities.

Financial professional Ray Ream, owner of Cottonwood Associates, explains the different types of money personalities and how knowing yours could help with your finances.

Ream said a person’s money personality often triggers a natural response to financial decisions.

There are five different money personalities: impulse spenders, careful savers, risk avoiders, risk seekers and carefree spenders.

An impulse spender has no trouble parting with their money, often getting caught up in the moment by spending their money first and thinking about it later.

However, along with buying nice cars, the newest technology and brand-name clothing, these types of spenders also tend to be generous by supporting charitable causes.

“If you’re an impulse spender, I recommend setting up an automatic withdrawal from each paycheck for emergency savings. This way, you are less likely to miss money and it will be in a safe place to hopefully keep you from spending it,” Ream said.

Another type of money personality is a careful saver, one who loves bargains and great deals, never paying full price for anything.

These individuals have a hard time parting with their money and can be seen as cheapskates.

“If a saver is married to a spender, you will definitely need to work out a compromise. It’s okay to splurge once in awhile, just do so in moderation,” Ream said.

Risk avoiders like safe investments and plan and research before making any purchases.

However, this individual may also forgo opportunities for growth due to risk concerns.

“A challenge for this personality is to take on an acceptable amount of risk for your life-stage in investing. Make sure you don’t hold on to an investment that’s no longer helping your portfolio,” Ream said.

Risk seekers are driven more by a gut feeling than details and analyses. This individual will take big risks if it could potentially mean a big payoff.

The danger with this type of personality is taking too much risk and losing a lot of money in one impulsive decision.

“Just like the risk avoider, this personality needs to take on an acceptable amount of risk for your life-stage,” Ream said.

The final money personality is a carefree spender.

This person doesn’t usually like to think about money, they live day-by-day and have no budget or long-term plan for their money.

They may have a number of unpaid bills piling up and continually open new credit cards but then forget about which credit cards they have.

Ream suggests to get help by starting a budget and investment plan.

For more information about the five money personalities, for help dealing with your specific type or to find out which type you are, visit Cottonwood Associates’ website.