NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – The YMCA in New Castle had a grand reopening celebration Saturday.

It reopened both its Y-Zone and downtown locations.

Both locations just had renovations done to their fitness centers, including new locker rooms, showers, fitness studios and more.

The free event ran from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Guests got to tour the facilities, see demonstrations of new exercise classes and enjoy refreshments.

The reopened facilities will also offer new daycare programs.