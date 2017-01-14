Valley volunteers awarded for their service

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Ten people, including nine right here from the Valley, were awarded for their volunteer service on Saturday.

The President’s Volunteer Service Award began in 2003.

Each year, non-profit organization A Way With Words Foundation seeks to award volunteers for helping those without the expectation of a thank you.

“So they don’t do this for their job,” said Brenda Rider from A Way With Words Foundation. “It’s just because of their passion and what they feel is very important to kids or animals or whatever.”

Those awards received a pin, a framed certificate and a letter signed by President Barack Obama.