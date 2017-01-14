Warren Harding’s Bowden verbals to Kentucky

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Warren Harding standout Lynn Bowden has verbally committed to play college football at the University of Kentucky.

He made the official announcement Saturday at a reception at Caffe Capri in Boardman.

When asked why he chose Kentucky, he said when he went there he felt at home because the vibe was good, so he could see himself playing there.

Mark Stoops is the head football coach at Kentucky, but he’s also a Valley native.

Bowden said it’s special playing for him because, “knowing that he comes from Youngstown, northeast Ohio is the place to be for football. So, I know that he knows what football is, I know that he knows what he’s going to get out of me.”

Some other schools Bowden said were in the running were Penn State, West Virginia, Nebraska and Indiana.

He said he can get placed anywhere on the field and that Kentucky fans are now getting a 60-touchdowns-a-year player.

Bowden set five school records and tied two others in his two seasons as a Raider including a school record 2,277 yards rushing (and 36 TDs) in 2016.

The senior QB also had 1,366 yards and another 19 touchdowns through the air and finished runner-up for Ohio’s Mr. Football award.

Bowden is the first ever 4-time ‘member’ of the Big 22 and is also a 2-time ‘winner’ of the Big 22 Ohio Player of the Year.