Youngstown Phantoms raise money for new sheriff’s K-9 Phantom

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Earlier this week, we introduced you to the newest member of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office.

His name is Phantom — a two-and-a-half year-old Dutch Shepherd.

Phantom replaces a retired dog.

Saturday night, Phantom and his partner were at the Youngstown Phantoms game. The team is helping out with the paying for the dog by donating things for raffles.

The Fraternal Order of Police sold raffle tickets to help with the cost too.

Buying Phantom and training him costs around $14,500.

“Having a canine unit assist other departments as well as ours in narcotic prevention — same with patrol — if you have an open door building search, it’s going to take less officers to search that building with a canine,” Jeff Saluga of the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Saluga is Phantom’s new partner.