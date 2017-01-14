YSU students, local charities make 800 sandwiches for MLK march

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – It was sandwich-mania at Valley Christian School Saturday morning.

Youngstown State Honors College students — along with The American Food Forest, Taft Promise Neighborhood and several other groups — prepared more than 800 sandwiches. They’ll be handing them out — as well as coats and hats — at Sunday’s MLK Peace March as part of the weekend-long MLK Homeless Outreach and Peace Initiative event.

“The event was a combined effort through YSU, which was looking for something to do in the community,” said Autumn Andrews of American Food Forest. “The American Food Forest has many connections in the area, and we pulled together to make an event for tomorrow.”

The original goal Saturday was to make 500 sandwiches. But in three hours, 20 volunteers made 804 sandwiches.

Organizers hope that these sandwiches will help hundreds in need this weekend.

“We know that Schwebels did give about 250 loaves of bread,” said Elisabeth Winston, a YSU Honors senior. “We also have a lot of donations from the community, like monetary donations. And actually, a lot from YSU students in the form of canned goods and winter coats and jackets.”

Winston said YSU Honors College students were eager to help out.

“I wanted to be here because I know that I am making a direct impact on the community that I live in,” she said.

Americorps Vista member Ira Cross agrees. He said making a sandwich has never felt more important.

“It’s a little more emotional,” Cross said. “So I add a little bit of love to each sandwich, that’s what I’ll say.”

And for David Moser of Valley Christian, these sandwiches go beyond bread, meat and cheese.

“I believe that this is more than just a meal or a sandwich for somebody,” Moser said. “This actually becomes a connection between one person and another person who’s in need.”

Sunday’s Peace March starts at 1 p.m. in front of Conroy’s on South Avenue. WYTV reporter Cameron O’Brien will be at the march and bring you all the information from there.