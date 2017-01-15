Boardman swim team dyes hair to prepare for upcoming meets

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – It’s a tradition they’ve carried out for 32 years and this year is no different.

Members of Boardman High School’s swim team went to Beautiful Creations Hair and Nail Salon on Market Street early Sunday morning to get a make-over.

Every year, each person on the team dyes their hair, the girls go red and the boys go bleach blonde.

They do this to get hyped for their upcoming sectional and district meets.

“We always have so much fun together. To just be together as a team and to do something as crazy as dying our hair red just for the swim team. It’s just a great experience every year to hype us up for our sectional meet,” said senior swimmer Lindsay Onesti.

The entire team is doing really well this year. So far they’ve won all of their meets and a couple championships.