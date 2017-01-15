Kennedy earns impressive win over WPIAL power Lincoln Park

SLIPPERY ROCK, PA (WYTV)-The Kennedy Catholic boys trailed after the first quarter but never looked back after, getting the win over Lincoln Park 79-68.

Coming into the game, the Golden Eagles were ranked #1 in Class A while the Leopards were ranked #3 in Class 3A.

The win also keeps Kennedy’s impressive streak over PA teams alive. They haven’t lost to an in-state team since December of 2015.

Drew Magestro led the way for KC with 19 while Maceo Austin had 18, and Clay O’Dell added 17.

Kennedy Catholic improves to 10-1 with the win.