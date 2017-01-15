Two Youngstown teams battle it out in sled hockey to raise awareness

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Mahoning County branch of the Adaptive Sports Program of Ohio held a special sled hockey game Sunday at the Ice Zone.

The Youngstown Phantoms took a seat to play against the Youngstown Boom — a team made up of players who have physical disabilities.

Program Manager Cassandra McMinn says the game was about more than raising awareness, it gave players a fun and unique way to face-off against the Phantoms.

“Especially for our younger kids, we have kids and adults out there playing, but they just get super excited to see them out and trying to do exactly what they’re doing, getting on their playing field. It’s really special to them,” she said.

The charity event held raffles to help raise money for future events.

In addition to sled hockey, the program also organizes games of wheelchair basketball and power soccer.