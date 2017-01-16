As presidential inauguration approaches, locals stress unity

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYTV) – Donald Trump becomes the 45th president of the United States in just four days.

Many Americans are excited for the next four years, but others are uncertain. Local community members and leaders said they hope both sides will come together.

It’s exactly what many community members did on Monday to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. His call for equality and justice still resonate today, as the country heads into a new chapter.

“We should be more focused on what’s happening within our own communities, our own homes, and that should give us hope. I’m a product of this city, and what I see is hope,” said Devante Hudson, who was born in Youngstown.

AmeriCorps volunteer Chris Green said he wants to set an example for others. Green spent the day cleaning up vacant lots in Youngstown, and he said he hopes that message of helping the community resonates with both kids and adults.

Green said it’s important for people to come together — not just today, but every day.

“The White House has to change a different president, but we never change our love for what we do here,” he said.

Mary Theis, of Warren, said she is looking forward to Trump’s presidency.

“I was one of the first ones that was for Trump, from the beginning, because he was not a politician and I was tired of the status quo,” she said.

Others are uncertain and even scared of the future, but Warren Mayor Doug Fraklin said living in fear doesn’t solve anything.

“We have to be honest about some of our internal biases and some things, and it doesn’t matter whether you are black or white, we all have biases that we don’t understand, that we really don’t confront and talk about. I think we need to do that as a community, as a society,” he said.

While some lawmakers are skipping Donald Trump’s inauguration, Ohio’s Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown said he is going. He said he wants to work with Trump on trade issues.