Boardman Bridal Spectacular Show ends with surprise proposal

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bridal Spectacular Show Sunday at Mr. Anthony’s in Boardman ended with quite the surprise for one lucky girl in the crowd.

Jay Barbour was modeling in the show when he pulled out a rose on stage.

Women in the crowd cheered, hoping they would be a lucky winner, but Barbour brought the rose to his girlfriend, Rachel Dillon.

He then got down on one knee and proposed to the very surprised Dillon.

Dillon did not expect the proposal, which she accepted Sunday.

WYTV was the sponsor of the event, and Jim Loboy was the MC.