Looser regulations bring more choices to beer customers in Pa.

HILLSVILLE, Pa. (WYTV/AP) – New laws mean Pennsylvania beer customers will have more choices when it comes to their favorite brews.

A state law that becomes official on Tuesday will let beer distributors sell any quantity, including individual 32-ounce bottles, six-packs, and growlers.

The state’s 1,200 distributors were once largely limited to selling cases and kegs. That’s one reason Pennsylvania’s alcohol rules were widely considered among the nation’s most restrictive.

That changed a couple years ago, when retailers were allowed to sell 12-packs.

Mark Garvin’s family has owned Pete’s Party Shop in Hillsville since his dad opened it in the 80s. He said customers should like the change.

“They have a choice. They don’t have to buy a whole case now. They can buy a six-pack, even a single.”

However, Garvin added there is a downside to the new law for business owners – a state liquor license now costs twice as much as it did last year. Tobacco sales licenses also doubled in cost.

The new law also lets bars start selling booze at 9 a.m. on Sundays, without a requirement they also serve food.