NILES, Ohio (WYTV) – The Niles Police Department has arrested a man that investigators say was dealing drugs near a school zone.

John Painter, 49, is charged with trafficking in drugs, a felony.

The Niles Drug Unit investigated the case.

Police said Painter had been selling prescription opiate pain medication.

He was arrested and later released on $7,500 bond. His case is set for a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. January 23.