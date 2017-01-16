Nugget of Knowledge: Products Going, Going…

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Piggy bank origin

GOING….GOING….GONE?

Consumer habits are changing…what products are starting to slowly disappear from store shelves?

A market research firm called IRI looked at trends going back to 2011 and here’s what it found.

Bar soap….more people lather up with liquid body wash today…sales of body soap are down 7% since 2011.

Soap makers don’t mind: you use much more body wash than bar soap because it flows through your fingers.

Margarine….more people are going for butter, the full fat dairy products…margarine sales are down 24% over the last five years.

Processed cheese, each slice coming in its own wrapper…sales are down 9% since 2011….this includes imitation cheese and aerosol spreads…we’re just going natural.

Frozen juice concentrate…sales off 37% since 2011….people are going for refrigerated juice in bottles or skipping it altogether.

Ground coffee….down 8% since 2011….we’re switching over to whole beans or those individual K cups.

Powder detergent….sales are really down…a 47% drop since 2011…we’re using liquid detergent or those new laundry pods or pacs.

