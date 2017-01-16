Valley women get ready to march for equality in Sharon and D.C.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Saturday, thousands of women in the U.S. and across the world will be marching for equality to let everyone know that women’s rights are important and here to stay.

Hundreds marched for women’s rights in Columbus on Sunday. Washington, D.C.’s march this weekend is expecting a crowd of over 200,000 people.

Monica Busser and 29 other YSU students will be going to D.C. for the event.

The senior, who is one of few female students majoring in math, said she’s excited to be in a place where what women say matter.

“I’m used to being in a crowd where my voice isn’t heard. Sometimes where I’m being yelled over.”

Back in November, Associate Professor of Sociology Amanda Fehlbaum came up with the idea to take the students to Washington.

“It’s something that I would have liked to do whenever I was a student,” she said.

Fehlbaum said she wants her students to experience this piece of history.

“I think it’s important for students to get off of the computer, and get on the ground, and feel like they’re making substantial change.”

Busser said marching will help them feel a sense of solidarity.

“That we’re all together and that we’re going to fight this out.”

While Busser, Fehlbaum, and others march in Washington, Alane Jewel and her neighbor, SueAnn Herald, will lead a march in Sharon. It’s one of the hundreds of sister marches throughout the country.

Jewel and Herald said it’s their duty to do something.

“A call to action after the election,” Jewel said. “I wanted to really make sure with an incoming administration that women feel like they still have a voice.”

Herald said marches like this are just one step in a lifelong quest for equality.

“It’s more than the beginning, perhaps. Maybe it’s the middle, but it certainly isn’t the end.”

The Women’s March on Sharon, PA is being held in the downtown area from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the march’s Facebook page.