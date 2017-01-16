Youngstown PD: Man accused of reaching up woman’s skirt at V2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Youngstown man is charged with grabbing a woman inappropriately at V2 Wine Bar Trattoria.

A woman who was at the bar flagged down a police officer just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She pointed out a man, who she said reached his hand up her skirt, grabbing her.

She told police that she confronted the man, later identified as Joseph McCormick, and he showed her that he had a gun.

Police said they found a loaded gun holstered in McCormick’s waistband. McCormick does have a CCW permit, according to police. Under Ohio law, CCW holders cannot have a gun while drinking.

McCormick was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition and using weapons while intoxicated. He is in the Mahoning County Jail.