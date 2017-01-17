Batt leads Greenville past Wilmington

NEW WILMINGTON, Pennsylvania (WYTV) – Greenville continues their undefeated start to the 2016-17 season by defeating Wilmington, 61-47.

The Trojans were led by Joe Batt’s 25 points while Tyler Kincaid scored 16.

The Trojans led at halftime, 31-23 after outscoring the ‘Hounds in the second quarter 15-8.

Wilmington falls to 8-6 despite Spencer DeMedal’s game-high 30-point performance. Reese Bender added 11 points for the Greyhounds.

Greenville (14-0) will face Rocky Grove on the road on Friday. Wilmington will travel to Stoneboro to take on Lakeview on Friday.