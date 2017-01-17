Game of the Week: Kennedy Catholic at Farrell, 1/19 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Thursday, January 19, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Kennedy Catholic (13-0, 6-0) at Farrell (11-0, 6-0)

Recent Meetings

Feb. 24, 2016 – Kennedy Catholic, 52-44

Feb. 11, 2016 – Kennedy Catholic, 58-54

Jan. 25, 2016 – Kennedy Catholic, 77-39

Feb. 12, 2015 – Kennedy Catholic, 72-45

Jan. 26, 2015 – Kennedy Catholic, 67-29

Last Meeting: February 24, 2016 at Sharon High School

Kennedy Catholic got by Farrell in the District 10 Class A Semifinal, 52-44. The Lady Eagles outscored the Steelers in the first half by a score of 28-18. Kennedy went onto win the District Championship by defeating Cochranton (62-48).

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Farrell 62.6; Kennedy Catholic, 57.7

Scoring Defense: Kennedy Catholic 25.5; Farrell, 40.5

District 10 – Region 1 Standings

Kennedy Catholic – 6-0 (13-0)

Farrell – 6-0 (11-0)

West Middlesex – 4-2 (9-5)

Reynolds – 3-3 (6-6)

Mercer – 2-4 (7-6)

Rocky Grove – 2-4 (6-6)

Commodore Perry – 1-5 (3-7)

Jamestown – 0-6 (0-12)

Results

Kennedy Catholic

Eagles 66 Rocky Grove 17

Eagles 29 North Hills 26

Eagles 61 Mercer 18

Eagles 71 Jamestown 11

Eagles 54 Obama Academy 40

Eagles 50 Reynolds 23

Eagles 61 General McLane 24

Eagles 50 Karns City 27

Eagles 52 Commodore Perry 19

Eagles 68 Ursuline 45

Eagles 42 West Middlesex 39

Eagles 74 Strong Vincent 28

Eagles 72 Maplewood 14

Farrell

Steelers 56 Mercer 47

Steelers 63 Commodore Perry 21

Steelers 61 Rocky Grove 21

Steelers 83 Jamestown 23

Steelers 82 Ursuline 67

Steelers 56 Lordstown 37

Steelers 63 West Middlesex 61

Steelers 47 Reynolds 43

Steelers 63 Aliquippa 50

Steelers 55 Obama Academy 49

Steelers 60 Westinghouse 26

Game Notes: Kennedy Catholic has won the last 15 meetings with Farrell. The Lady Eagles have outscored Farrell during that 15-game stretch by an average of 25-points (62.1-37.0).

Farrell’s last win came on March 6, 2010 in the District 10 Class A Championship when the Lady Steelers behind the play of their senior guard D’Asia Chambers edged Kennedy, 49-48.

Malia Magestro (11) Caitlyn Figuly (10) combined for 21 points in the Golden Eagles’ 66-17 win on Monday over Rocky Grove. The win improves their record to 13-0.

For Farrell, Matyra Evans scored 16 and Marissa Hopson went for 15 in the Lady Steelers’ 56-47 road victory over Mercer on Monday.

Kennedy Catholic and Farrell are the last two undefeated teams in District 10.

Farrell begins a four-game home stretch which will keep the Lady Steelers off the road for fourteen days.

Upcoming Schedule

Kennedy Catholic

Jan. 23 – at West Middlesex, 7:30

Jan. 26 – at Commodore Perry, 7:30

Jan. 30 – Reynolds, 7:30

Farrell

Jan. 21 – vs. Hickory

Jan. 23 – Reynolds, 7

Jan. 26 – West Middlesex, 7

Jan. 28 – New Castle, 1