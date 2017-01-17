Game of the Week: Kennedy Catholic at Farrell, 1/19 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Thursday, January 19, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
Kennedy Catholic (13-0, 6-0) at Farrell (11-0, 6-0)
Recent Meetings
Feb. 24, 2016 – Kennedy Catholic, 52-44
Feb. 11, 2016 – Kennedy Catholic, 58-54
Jan. 25, 2016 – Kennedy Catholic, 77-39
Feb. 12, 2015 – Kennedy Catholic, 72-45
Jan. 26, 2015 – Kennedy Catholic, 67-29
Last Meeting: February 24, 2016 at Sharon High School
Kennedy Catholic got by Farrell in the District 10 Class A Semifinal, 52-44. The Lady Eagles outscored the Steelers in the first half by a score of 28-18. Kennedy went onto win the District Championship by defeating Cochranton (62-48).
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: Farrell 62.6; Kennedy Catholic, 57.7
Scoring Defense: Kennedy Catholic 25.5; Farrell, 40.5
District 10 – Region 1 Standings
Kennedy Catholic – 6-0 (13-0)
Farrell – 6-0 (11-0)
West Middlesex – 4-2 (9-5)
Reynolds – 3-3 (6-6)
Mercer – 2-4 (7-6)
Rocky Grove – 2-4 (6-6)
Commodore Perry – 1-5 (3-7)
Jamestown – 0-6 (0-12)
Results
Kennedy Catholic
Eagles 66 Rocky Grove 17
Eagles 29 North Hills 26
Eagles 61 Mercer 18
Eagles 71 Jamestown 11
Eagles 54 Obama Academy 40
Eagles 50 Reynolds 23
Eagles 61 General McLane 24
Eagles 50 Karns City 27
Eagles 52 Commodore Perry 19
Eagles 68 Ursuline 45
Eagles 42 West Middlesex 39
Eagles 74 Strong Vincent 28
Eagles 72 Maplewood 14
Farrell
Steelers 56 Mercer 47
Steelers 63 Commodore Perry 21
Steelers 61 Rocky Grove 21
Steelers 83 Jamestown 23
Steelers 82 Ursuline 67
Steelers 56 Lordstown 37
Steelers 63 West Middlesex 61
Steelers 47 Reynolds 43
Steelers 63 Aliquippa 50
Steelers 55 Obama Academy 49
Steelers 60 Westinghouse 26
Game Notes: Kennedy Catholic has won the last 15 meetings with Farrell. The Lady Eagles have outscored Farrell during that 15-game stretch by an average of 25-points (62.1-37.0).
Farrell’s last win came on March 6, 2010 in the District 10 Class A Championship when the Lady Steelers behind the play of their senior guard D’Asia Chambers edged Kennedy, 49-48.
Malia Magestro (11) Caitlyn Figuly (10) combined for 21 points in the Golden Eagles’ 66-17 win on Monday over Rocky Grove. The win improves their record to 13-0.
For Farrell, Matyra Evans scored 16 and Marissa Hopson went for 15 in the Lady Steelers’ 56-47 road victory over Mercer on Monday.
Kennedy Catholic and Farrell are the last two undefeated teams in District 10.
Farrell begins a four-game home stretch which will keep the Lady Steelers off the road for fourteen days.
Upcoming Schedule
Kennedy Catholic
Jan. 23 – at West Middlesex, 7:30
Jan. 26 – at Commodore Perry, 7:30
Jan. 30 – Reynolds, 7:30
Farrell
Jan. 21 – vs. Hickory
Jan. 23 – Reynolds, 7
Jan. 26 – West Middlesex, 7
Jan. 28 – New Castle, 1