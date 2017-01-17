Mercer County Courthouse closed due to water main break

MERCER, Pa. (WYTV) – The Mercer County Courthouse and other county government buildings in Mercer are closed to the general public due to a main line water break on State Route 62.

The buildings will be closed for the rest of the day, according to a news release from the county.

The courthouse has no running water or restroom availability until the main is repaired.

A couple of essential previously-scheduled activities will continue in the building, which will remain open for limited access. A news conference scheduled in the commissioners’ conference room by District Attorney Miles Karson regarding the police officer-involved shooting in Sharon is still being held at 1:30 p.m. and the courthouse steelworkers union vote is continuing on the lower level.