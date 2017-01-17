Nugget of Knowledge: Fact or Fiction?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

True…or false?

“First footing” is a Scottish New Year’s tradition….the first person entering a home after midnight of the new year must bring a gift for good luck. FACT!

Young children in Austria visit every house in their community on the first morning of the new year singing New Year’s carols. FACT!

Susan Sarandon did not get the role of Adrian in Rocky because the director thought she was too tall..Sylvester Stallone is five feet, 7. False (the director thought she was too pretty.) FACT!

In Indian folklore, witches prefer to ride around on hyenas. FACT!

Taweret is an ancient Egyptian goddess of pregnant women, pictured as a hefty hippopotamus. FACT!

Massage olive oil into your hair and scalp to stimulate hair growth. FICTION!

A former first lady is called “former first lady…plus her first and last name. FICTION!

