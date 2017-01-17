Warren Police: Man fills cup at soda fountain before robbing Speedway

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police arrested a Warren man who they said walked into Speedway over the weekend, demanding money.

Police said 37-year-old Eric Hinkle, of Warren, walked into the Speedway on E. Market Street around 3 a.m. Saturday.

He went straight to the soda fountain and poured himself a drink before going up to the counter to demand money from the cashier, according to the police report.

The store employee said Hinkle had his hand in his pocket, acting like he had a gun.

The employee gave him $175 and Hinkle left the store. The employee then called 911.

Officers searched the area and found Hinkle in the 1700 block of Youngstown Road. They brought him back to the store and the employee confirmed he was the robber, police said.

Police took Hinkle to Trumbull County Jail and charged him with theft.