Youngstown commended for LGBTQ anti-discrimination laws

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Equality Ohio, a nonprofit organization advocating for full equality for the LGBTQ community, congratulated Youngstown on becoming the 16th Ohio city to ban discrimination.

The city passed laws making it illegal to discriminate people in the LGBTQ community. They forbid discrimination in employment, housing, lending, and bullying.

The laws were City Councilwoman Anita Davis’ idea. She is the first openly gay office holder in Mahoning County.

“I’m really pleased with what we’ve done. We’re showing that Youngstown is a place for everybody, where everyone can be treated as equals,” Davis said.

The anti-discrimination laws passed unanimously at Youngstown City Council’s meeting on December 21. Mayor John McNally also supported it.