Charge dismissed in case against man accused of grabbing woman at V2

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Gross sexual imposition charges have been dismissed against a man accused of grabbing a woman inappropriately at V2 Wine Bar and Trattoria.

Joseph McCormick was arrested Sunday after a woman said he reached up her skirt, grabbing her. She said he then showed her a gun when she confronted him.

The city’s municipal court confirmed that the gross sexual imposition charge against McCormick has been dismissed. He still faces a using weapons while intoxicated charge, however.

McCormick pleaded not guilty to that charge in Youngstown Municipal Court on Tuesday.

His case was set for a pretrial on March 3.