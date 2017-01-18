Dr. Shayesteh: Effects of Obesity

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Most of the attention obesity usually brings often focuses on pants size and the cosmetic aspects of it, but it is more than that.

Obesity is the basic foundation of almost all chronic diseases that people can get, both physical and mental.

One of the most dangerous types is abdominal obesity. Dr. Shayesteh says, “Everybody should measure their waist over their belly button. If it is more than half of their height, it means they have too much belly fat.”

What health effects can obesity cause? How can you fight back?

Dr. Shayesteh joined 33 WYTV Daybreak to explain the effects of obesity on a person’s health and the best ways to get rid of it.

Click here for a complete list of nutrition segments with Dr. Shayesteh.

