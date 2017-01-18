Finally home: Local troops return to crowd of waiting families

VIENNA, Ohio (WYTV) – It was a welcome homecoming at the air base in Vienna for about 80 airmen and four cargo planes returning from deployment to southwest Asia.

The 910th Reservists came back home Wednesday, landing at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station around 3:30 p.m.

A large crowd waiting for their return welcomed the planes with a water salute.

An airman’s wife said this was one of the biggest crowds she had ever seen wait for the troops’ return.

The 80 troops were among 170 coming home from southwest Asia. The rest will be returning in the coming days.

Those who did come back said they’re glad to be home.

“Awesome. Awesome. Every time, coming back and seeing my family, that’s what makes it the best,” said Donald McCormick, of Bristolville.

This was McCormick’s sixth deployment. His wife said it doesn’t get any easier — in fact, each deployment is more difficult.

Meet more of these local troops and their families on 33 WYTV News at 11 p.m.

