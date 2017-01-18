Grand jury charges Trumbull Co. man with meth operation

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A grand jury said a Trumbull County man sold methamphetamine a couple of months ago.

Jack Daniel Hankins was indicted on two felony counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. He is also charged with one felony count of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs.

The jury said Hankins sold or offered to sell the drug in November. They said he had chemicals that could be used to make meth.

Hankins also had two guns that he used to help him carry out the drug trafficking, according to the indictment.