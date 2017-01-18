New healing center opens in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – If you’re sick, wounded, or in need of some spiritual guidance, there’s somewhere you can go in the Valley.

Master’s Touch Healing and Training Center opened in Canfield. Formerly Lifecare Ministry Center, it has been transformed into a place for healing.

Lucille Orr, the founder of Master’s Touch, went through a life-threatening illness. She said a spiritual healing center in Akron helped her through it.

Orr wanted to bring that same service to the Mahoning Valley.

“We’ve found that a lot of the people we pray for have really deep, deep wounds, have suffered a lot of trauma in their life, so we are offering prayer and healing and teaching,” she said.

The healing center is located at 5357 S. Raccoon Road.

For more information, call 330-503-1111.